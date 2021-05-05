The Comptroller of the Río Turbio Carboniferous Reservoir, Aníbal Fernández, justified this Wednesday the payment of a salary bonus to the employees of the state company that was paid in recent weeks.

According to Fernández, the payment “of that benefit was duly consigned in the Collective Bargaining Agreements“governing that company and does not obey a productivity bonus, since “it is not subject to any type of fulfillment of objectives or work goals”.

The former Chief of Cabinet also said that “the unilateral ignorance of the payment of the benefit by the Comptroller of the Macri government, motivated the initiation of numerous lawsuits, claiming the payment of the bonus between the years 2015 and 2019 “.” These lawsuits did not fall on deaf ears, on the contrary, they have been analyzed by the respective courts and for more and greater precision, there are judicial rulings that give rise to claims and they fix not only the payment of the capital plus the respective updates but also some more than important amounts in concept of fees and expenses for the representation and legal sponsorship “, completed Fernández.

With your statements to Clarion, the official questioned a note in this newspaper in which it was stated that Fernández, at the head of YCRT, ordered the payment of that fee, which is tied to the productivity of a mine that has not delivered coal since 2019.

“The note also mentions that the salary bonus, in some cases, would exceed one million pesos. I understand it is important to mention that in no case does the BAE 2020 exceed two salaries (I reiterate that it is an annual concept). The inaccurate and far from reality is appreciated, “added the Comptroller.

The note also cites a source that maintains that Fernández charges a 800 thousand pesos salary. Faced with this, the official said that “the Comptroller’s salary is very far from such a statement,” and attached a salary receipt for April 2021, “where it is stated that the Net salary of the Controller was $ 235,957“.

Fernández also maintained that the Río Turbio coal mine and attached power plant they are delivering energy currently. “With our own labor, a turbine that currently generates energy was started up and we are days away from starting up the second turbine,” said the national official.