With the song “I cannibal”, of Los Redondos, as the curtain of the program and with the current controller of the Río Turbio Carboniferous Sites (YCRT) Aníbal Fernández as a columnist, began this Sunday “Caníbales” on C5N, the signal of the Kirchnerista businessman Cristóbal López, with expected criticism of macrismo.

“The goal of Cannibals is to use ideas. Neither more nor less, than to use the arguments, to try not to continue emptying the content of what is politics, the economy, what should be the public, political debate, what concerns us, “he editorialized Julian Guarino, host of the show.

After the presentation of the line of the program -which goes on Sundays at 23, almost to measure himself with Jorge Lanata and Periodismo para Todos, the journalist from El Trece- the host named his panelists.

It started with lawyer K Natalia Salvo and continued with Aníbal Fernández, who wore a almost union black leather jacket. Guarino joked politically about the location of his troupe: “Dr. Aníbal Fernández is here to my right, only geographically “

He was followed in the presentation by another lawyer for Kirchner and related officials, Juan Manuel Ubeira, and then another former official K, the economist Roberto Feletti, who – continuing with the previous joke – referred to himself and his location on the panel: “On the far right it is not a place where I feel comfortable …“.

The host, then, sold the program: “There is a lot of expectation. If only we can get to give 5% of what was the chat group of this team In the last days I think we are done, the intellectual, philosophical and political flight“.

Aníbal F. closed, addressing the driver: “I heard what you were saying about empty of content and, of course, empty of content !: four years of a catastrophe on the right that the only thing that was prepared is to steal everything that could be stolen and belongs to the Argentines; You have to try to give a more in-depth discussion and this is the opportunity to show it off and show what can be done. “

The program came to replace the dispatch of the controversial driver Tomás Méndez, fired from Cristóbal López’s signal after the scandal of the escrache to Patricia Bullrich.

Lawfare for All

In the presentations, the lawyer Ubeira also took the floor with a stark message: “I have greetings for my clients: Federico Elaskar, General (Cesar) Milani and Oscar Thomas … “.

“I wanted to greet those who today, on the day of the flag, are victims of lawfare in Argentina. Through them I extend it through them to all who have been victims or prey of macrism and who unfortunately still we could not cancel“, said the lawyer.

Former owner of La Rosadita, the cave of La Ruta del Dinero K that Lanata denounced, Elaskar was convicted for that reason, in February of this year, to 4 years and six months in prison as a necessary participant in the laundry scheme.

Thomas is the former controller of the controlling entity of the Yaciretá dam and was charged as part of the illicit association revealed in the Cuadernos de las Coimas K. He was a fugitive for 47 days and was later arrested. He was accused of having made 17 money deliveries in the public works bribery circuit.

César Santos Gerardo del Corazón de Jesús Milani is the former head of Cristina Kirchner’s Army, who had weight in an intelligence apparatus parallel to the official one. He was investigated and acquitted in causes that involved him in human rights violations during the dictatorship and is still awaiting oral trial, accused of illicit enrichment.

Fernandez, habitual debater of the official discourse already from his past as Chief of Staff, will maintain the two functions: official and panelist K, among their own.

DS