Ania became the first deleted singer from I am, Great Battles along with the copycat from Bad bunny. The young artist used her social networks to talk about her short participation in the program.

Through your account Instagram She assured that she is very grateful for all the messages of encouragement she has received from her fans and assured that she understands the demands of the competition.

“I wanted to stop by to thank all the people who have written to say nice things to me. Obviously we are sorry not to continue in competition, but they are things that happen ”, He expressed.

In the same way, he said that many users have sent him negative comments for his performance in Yo soy, but stressed that he will not be discouraged and will continue to develop his musical career. In addition, he revealed that he has many projects to be finalized.

“I’m fine, they are things that come with the job and in the end you can’t control their perception of you. Either way. I’m fine, calm down. I love you very much, and more music is coming soon. I’m not going to let anything knock me down, “he added. Ania.

I am: this was the presentation of Ania and ‘Bad Bunny’

The young singer and the impersonator did not do a good job in the latest edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities. Despite the fact that they were already in a risk zone, the pair did not know how to resolve their disagreements regarding the autotune and were finally eliminated.

Ania and ‘Bad Bunny’ decided to interpret “Tusa” to fight for a place in the competition and, although they made Katia Palma and Maricarmen Marín dance, it was not enough to convince the jury.

I am, latest news:

