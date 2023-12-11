-Two weeks after its premiere, Isla Bonita is approaching 300,000 viewers. This reminds us of the million-dollar blockbuster you achieved with Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced. How do you take it?

-I receive it with affection. There is always a lot of work behind it, especially in this film that decentralizes cinema a little, because we made it in Iquitos and with a production team and local actors. I also like that the women are the protagonists here (Emilia Drago, Saskia Bernaola and Patricia Barreto). Here I'm not talking about the love issue, but about an existential work crisis and I think it's good to bring those types of stories.

-What was it like filming 95% in Iquitos?

-This movie has beautiful things. A while ago we did some workshops there and the first positions joined the production team. A seedbed was born, you could say. A casting was held where 10,000 people attended, this whole process has been beautiful, added to the affection of the people. Coming to film in Iquitos was finding a beauty that I didn't know and the movie shows you. I think we are proposing a new destination and justice is done to so much beauty. We have filmed in the middle of the jungle and nature has been kind. And we can never forget that the avant premiere in the Plaza de Armas brought together 6,000 people.

-You have said that this film is about a trip with friends, the same tenor of your recent film, Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced.

-I choose this trip of friends who are going to look for certain answers, without knowing it, in the jungle. Their lives are in crisis, but not in love. These are people who are questioning their place in the world. Although it is a film starring women, it has another focus. Here I talk about success and failure. Patricia Barreto is a successful and good friend, while Saskia Bernaola He just released a book, he loves to write, but it has had terrible sales. I think we are in a moment in life where they tell you that you have to be successful and show everything on social networks and I think that just as we embrace our triumphs we must also embrace the things that don't work out, and that's what the film talks about. She has a friend's look, but she is very different from Single, married, widowed, divorced.

-What are you interested in telling in your next films?

-Wow, so many things! I have my next films very well mapped out, I am making a change to the next one which is the life of Everardo Zapata Santillana, creator of 'Coquito'. It seems like a story to me because he creates this entire learning system without having the resources. It is like a song of love for teaching and effort. I think there is a lack of people this positive and he is Peruvian and he is alive. He is 97 years old and I think it is a necessary tribute that will make us feel proud.

I have other films, in one of them I would like to talk about motherhood. For the 2024 premiere Welcome to Paradisewhich was filmed in the Dominican Republic, starring Patricia Barreto, Katia Condos, Franco Cabrera.

-Is Patricia Barreto your favorite actress?

-(Laughs). A little, but I already have several, like Gianella (Neyra), Milene (Vázquez), Katia (Condos).

