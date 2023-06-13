The movie Single, married, widowed, divorced closed the weekend with 1,002,998 viewers. “It will no longer be seen as impossible (to overcome the million fence). It’s all been worth it. Cinema is a long-winded race”, replied the filmmaker Ani Alva Helfer. “When you make a movie, you put in not only effort, but also investment, heart, desire.

I am surprised by the number of viewers because it is much more than I thought, but not only because of the number, but because of the quality with which people have embraced the film; This number is accompanied by such beautiful comments on networks to me, to the actresses.

I think that this is something that does not always happen and I am very happy that it happened with this film that I have written many years ago and even before Don’t Tell Me Spinster 2. This reception has been very exciting”.

—What do you think has been the reception factor?

I think definitely identification. The choice of the cast has been something definitive for the success that the film has had. The four are great actresses who play these four characters who are so human that they make mistakes, that they conflict, that life puts different tests on their way and during this journey they try to overcome it in an emotional way. And I’m telling you this because many people who write to us feel identified with all four at the same time.

Comedy. It also gets the approval of critics. Photo: diffusion

So, they are always seeing themselves in these characters, also from the comedy of the character. Many single women who have their tacit subject, as Lorena has, for example. What has also surprised me has been that, although it is a film starring women of 40, what has happened is that many women of different ages have identified themselves. I think that the film was fulfilled with this idea that we had, that there be a reunion. For me, this film pays tribute to friendship and I think that it has been justly appropriate at this time in life that we have distanced ourselves due to this whole issue of COVID-19.

—Changing the subject, where is the biggest challenge in your new job: Welcome to paradise (filming that just finished in the Dominican Republic)?

Definitely, it is working with a new team, which has been working a lot, not only with local producers in this country, but with a lot of foreigners. Large productions from the United States come to the Dominican Republic. You find yourself with that reality in which it is a much larger number than what I am used to working with.

The technical team here doubles the number of members of a national production. Meeting a new group is always super interesting and, at the same time, new; however, the Caribbean warmth is welcoming me in an incredible way. We had fun. We recorded the first weeks in a resort that is separated only for us and the technical team and a particular coexistence was generated that made everything flow as a family.

