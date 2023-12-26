For the third consecutive year, director Ani Alva Helfer was the highest-grossing director of Peruvian cinema. This time with Single, married, widowed, divorcedwhich closes 2023 with more than a million viewers.

Let us remember that in 2021 his film Half Sisters attracted 80,000 people, considered a large number due to the confinement that was still being experienced.

Then came, in 2022, the comedy Don't tell me spinster 2, which 280,000 people saw.

“The most beautiful thing about telling a story is being able to connect. Making a film is a very big job for many people, and knowing that films reach people's hearts is very gratifying, beyond the quantitative result there is an emotional result that is word of mouth,” said the young filmmaker, who It currently has Isla Bonita on the billboard, released on November 30 and which has already attracted more than 400,000 spectators.

For 2024, Coquito is being prepared, a family film that will pay tribute to Everardo Zapata, creator of the famous study book.

More about the director

• Ani Alva Helfer is a director, screenwriter and producer. She completed her film studies in Argentina and Mexico. She has worked on more than twelve feature films from different production companies such as: Tondero Producciones, La Soga, AV Films, Big Bang Films, etc.

• She has been a screenwriter and director of: “Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced”, “Isla Bonita”, “Half Sisters”, “Coquito”, “Don't tell me spinster 2”, “Don't tell me spinster” and “The benefit of doubt” (his first film to shoot, at the age of 25)

*On television he directed the series “Maricucha” 1 and 2.

*Ani Alva Helfer, since she was little, always knew that she wanted to be a film director. “Studying the career you want is a privilege and working in what you like and studied is a gift,” he says in each interview and adds: “I fully enjoy my job every day because I am fulfilling what I always wanted to do.” ”.

