Peruvian director Ani Alva Helfer (35 years old) has maintained her outstanding position as the most successful and highest-grossing filmmaker of 2023 for the third consecutive year thanks to the impact of her latest film, 'Soltera, married, widow, divorced' ('SCVD') , one of his greatest achievements in his short film career.

He became known in 2021 with the direction of Tondero's film 'Half Sisters', starring Gianella Neyra and Magdyel Ugaz. However, his name resonated in the national industry by making the successful film 'No me dices spinster 2' in 2022. Now, in 2023, he has captivated Peruvian cinemas with 'Soltera, casada,widow, divorced', shattering all historical records in the national film industry.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Single, married, widowed, divorced' on Netflix: when can the Peruvian film be seen online?

What record did Ani Alva Helfer achieve with her film 'Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced'?

The film 'Single, married, widowed, divorced', with Gianella Neyra, Katia Condos, Milene Vázquez and Patricia Portocarrero as protagonists, stands out not only for being the national production with the highest grossing since 2018, exceeding one million viewers, but also for set a historical record. It has become the first film directed by a woman with the longest run in theaters, remaining in Peruvian cinemas for 27 consecutive weeks.

Furthermore, the most recent work of Ani Alva Helfer, 'Isla Bonita' follows that same path, since a few weeks after its premiere it has been seen by more than 400,000 people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSDV0t5013U

YOU CAN SEE: Gianella Neyra: “We want to continue learning”

What films will Ani Alva Helfer make for 2024?

Looking to 2024, the Peruvian director is getting ready to begin filming 'Coquito', a film that will pay tribute to Everardo Zapata, the renowned author of the famous educational book.

Filmmaker Ani Alva Helfer. Photo: PUCP

Furthermore, for March of that year, he will prepare the launch of 'Welcome to Paradise', a production that had the collaboration of Disney and that was recorded entirely in the Dominican Republic starring Katia Condos, Franco Cabrera, Bruno Odar, Patricia Barreto, Andrés Salas and debutante Tati Calmell, who was crowned beauty queen in 2022.

#Ani #Alva #Helfer #breaks #historical #records #Peruvian #cinema #39Single #married #widowed #divorced39