Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/26/2024 – 14:57

With a new appearance, the Anhembi Complex, a reference in São Paulo as a venue for major events, was reopened on the morning of this Wednesday, 26th, after undergoing a period of 15 months of renovation. Despite the works, during this period the space did not interrupt activities.

The renovations presented this Wednesday are part of a first package of changes planned for the complex, which include the construction of a Convention Center, the renovation of the Celso Furtado Theater and the expansion of the pavilion space, where large fairs are held.

The process of revitalizing the complex – which also came to be called Distrito Anhembi – expanded the venue’s capacity to 20,000 people, and now allows the 400,000 m² space (of land) to host up to 10 simultaneous events, between scientific congresses, corporate meetings, sporting and cultural exhibitions.

In the coming years, modernizations are also expected of the Sambódromo catwalk, where the São Paulo samba school parades are held, and an arena that can be used for shows and sporting events.

On the complex’s premises, it is still possible to see many works. One example is Praça Central, an architectural project between the convention center and the pavilions that should be delivered in July with a restaurant. But, according to the concessionaire, the space is not stipulated in the contract to be delivered in this first stage.

Despite the renovations, the place did not close its doors completely and continued with an open schedule during the time it was under construction, but with a lower frequency of events. According to GL events, the Anhembi District already has 60 events scheduled until the end of this year.

The renovation was carried out by GL events, a French multinational that took over the management of the Anhembi District after signing a concession contract with the City of São Paulo in 2021. The cost of this 1st phase of works was R$620 million, but the expectation is that the concessionaire will also inject amounts of up to R$1.5 billion into the Anhembi complex.

The public-private partnership (PPP) is valid for 30 years and has a value of around R$4.2 billion. The City Hall will be entitled to 12.5% ​​of the concessionaire’s revenues.

In a statement, GL events states that the transformation carried out at the site will allow Anhembi to “become the main events and entertainment complex in Latin America – and one of the most important in the world”.

The company also says that the events house promises to “move around R$5 billion per year into the São Paulo economy” from 2025.

A study commissioned by the concessionaire showed that São Paulo loses around R$4 billion per year because it does not have a convention center capable of hosting events for more than 10,000 people.

The handover of the management of the Anhembi Complex to the private sector is part of the plans of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) to privatize parts of the capital, such as the Pacaembu stadium, in the west zone, and Ibirapuera Park, in the south zone of capital.

How did the Anhembi Complex look after the renovations?

The main changes were made to the spaces of the Convention Center (which brings together the Pavilion and the Convention Palace), the Praça de Convivência and the Celso Furtado Auditorium.

Convention Center

The Convention Center was expanded from four to 24 rooms, with the construction of a new modular hall measuring 9 thousand m² and new spaces, which can accommodate up to 20 thousand people, according to the concessionaire.

Entrances to the new Convention Center with access to the square were also created. “The new halls have high ceilings and can be configured for up to nine room layouts, allowing expansion to accommodate 5,000 people,” says GL events about the space.

Pavilions

Further ahead, the space for exhibitions and large fairs went from being a place made up of two pavilions to becoming one of five different environments, with the capacity to host simultaneous events.

The 75 thousand m² internal structure had part of its pillars removed (from 61 to 16) to gain internal space. The marquee of the pavilion’s original design, 7,200 m², was maintained.

Celso Furtado Auditorium

The Celso Furtado Auditorium, also known as “Pudim”, due to its shape, was reopened with the maintenance and preservation of its architecture, but with a new color for its dome: the old yellow gave way to white with the proposal of receive projections.

The venue also received new lighting and the terrace was expanded, now serving as a rooftop for other activities. Also on the outside, the new proposal is for the auditorium to have scenic lighting at night.

Inside, the changes include the restoration of the auditorium seats, with leather-covered backrests and steel rockers that allow the chair to move forward and backward.

According to GL events, the Celso Furtado auditorium also underwent modernization of its lighting and air conditioning structures. The dressing rooms, carpeting, air conditioning, fire protection systems and smoke detectors were also replaced.