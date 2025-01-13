The actress and singer Angy Fernández commented openly this Monday with Andrea Ropero in The Intermediate the depression you have experienced in recent years.

The artist, who achieved fame in X Factor and triumphed in the Antena 3 series Physics or Chemistryassured the journalist that although “I have left the hardest moments behind, It is still difficult to face loneliness after acting because when I come home I feel that feeling of emptiness.

“I have realized that what I was missing self-love“, confessed the winner of the first edition of Your face sounds familiar to mewho recalled that he was diagnosed with depression very young, “at 19 years old.”

Andrea Ropero and Angy Fernández, in ‘El Intermedio’. ATRESMEDIA

“I want to highlight the importance of approaching this disease naturally. There is still a lot of tabooalthough more and more people are saying it,” he said.

And he continued by telling the collaborator of the space that presents Wyoming that “People don’t have to be ashamed to say they have depression.I have told it to make it visible, because it is something very common and we should not be ashamed.”





Of course, he did not hesitate to demand that the authorities provide the necessary means to care for people with mental health problems: “Medication is a band-aid, but it is useless without therapy”.

“We must normalize that we cannot always be well, life is a roller coaster and we must prepare for it.” to be able to rise when we are down“concluded Angy, third finalist of the Benidorm Fest 2024.