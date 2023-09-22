Angus Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more, in what has been determined to be an accidental overdose. According to the Alameda County coroner, the star of Euphoria suffered acute poisoning from the drug combination, which also included a benzodiazepine.

TMZ first published the news that Angus died at his family home in Oakland on July 31: Police and fire departments responded after his mother, Lisa, reported a “possible overdose,” saying she had no pulse. A source close to the family told us that Angus he had been struggling with serious suicidal thoughts after burying his father in Ireland the previous week.

Angus He was with his family, trying to overcome his pain… although his mother denies that her son was suicidal. As we reported, the father of Angus, Conor passed away in May after a brief battle with cancer, which Lisa said “progressed quickly, which was devastating for everyone who loved him.”

Angus attended an album release party just a few days before his death…he seemed to be in good spirits at the time while having fun with a group of people. After his death, his friends Angus They came together to paint a mural in Oakland… which has since become a gathering place for those who wish to remember him. The mural was even the site of a candlelight vigil… and the artwork caught the attention of the classmate. Angus in Euphoria, Zendayawho posted about it on social media.

Zendaya has also been one of the celebrities who shares tributes to Angus…says he will treasure every moment they shared.

Via: TMZ

Editor’s note: Outside of drugs being involved, it’s almost clear that Cloud couldn’t get over his father’s departure.