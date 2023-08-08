The mother of Angus Cloudstar of “Euphoria“, who passed away on Monday at the age of 25, shared more details about his last day, saying that although his cause of death has not been announced, the actor “did not intend to end his life.”

“Friends, I want you all to know that I appreciate your love for my family at this devastating time,” Lisa Cloud, the late actor’s mother, wrote in a social media post Friday. “I also want you to know that while my son was in deep sadness at the untimely death of his father from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyous one. He was rearranging his room and placing objects around the house with the intention of staying a while in the home he loved so much. He spoke of his intention to help his sisters through college and also support his mother emotionally and financially.”

First responders from the Oakland Fire Department determined that clouds He had already died when they went to the family’s California home for a medical emergency, Michael Hunt, a spokesman for the fire department, told CNN earlier this week. His cause of death has yet to be determined by the Alameda County Coroner.

“I had no intention of ending his life. When we hugged and wished each other good night, we told each other how much we loved each other, and he said that he would see me in the morning. I don’t know what he could have taken or done after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, he fell asleep and did not wake up again, ”says Lisa Cloud’s message. “We may find out that he accidentally and tragically overdosed, but it’s clearly proven that he had no intention of leaving this world.” Her mother continued, noting that “her struggles were real. She gave and received much love and support from her tribe. Her work in Euphoria he became a focal point for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

The mother of clouds he mentioned a brain injury he suffered as a teenager.

“Ten years ago, his head injury miraculously did not result in death, as often happens. She was given an extra 10 years and filled with creativity and love,” she wrote. “Social media posts have suggested that his death was intentional. I want you to know that this is not the case, “he concluded his publication. “To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness a part of his daily life. Bless your hearts.”

Via: CNN

note of editor: Pay attention to what your friends are saying, how they talk, what they post online, and how they feel. Many times the signals are lost or we simply do not realize it.