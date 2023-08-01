The afternoon of this Monday, July 31, has been painted black for the world of television and acting in general, as various media outlets in the United States have confirmed the unfortunate death of Angus Cloud25-year-old actor who became famous for playing Fezco, also known as Fez, in the highly successful and acclaimed series Euphoria of HBO.

Through a press release through the official website of TMZThe family of clouds gave the sad news, this without giving the specific reasons for his death, but implying that his mental health problems, which were aggravated by the recent death of his father, had something to do with the death.

“The only consolation we have is knowing that Angus now he was reunited with his father, who was his best friend. Angus He was open about his battle with mental health and we hope his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight alone in silence. We hope the world will remember him for his humor, laughter and his love for all. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss, ”he notes from the document.

The paper of Angus Cloud It ended up becoming the favorite of many of the fans of Euphoriathis for his great work giving life to Fez, a drug dealer who is in a truly difficult situation personally but who at all times shows heart and desire to get ahead together with his younger brother.

