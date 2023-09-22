The leading actor of the series ‘Euphoria’, Angus Cloud, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, among other drugs, according to the results of his official autopsy. This was confirmed by the Alameda County coroner’s office to Variety magazine, which specializes in show business.

Specifically, the cause of death on August 1 of the 25-year-old actor was “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines.” At the moment there has been no reaction from the family after learning this information.

His relatives did issue a statement on the same day of Cloud’s death, just a week after the young performer had lost his father. “The only comfort we have is knowing that Angus has now been reunited with his father, who was his best friend,” the note read. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health,” he added, “and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and that they should not fight this alone in silence.”

Discovered in the streets



Born in the Californian city of Oakland, Angus Cloud was discovered as a possible actor by a casting agent on the streets of Brooklyn, one of the most popular neighborhoods in New York. Later, in 2019, he began to gain recognition thanks to his role in the series ‘Euphoria’ playing Fezco, a drug dealer who cared about Rue, played by the well-known actress Zendaya.

Likewise, throughout his career he has appeared in several music videos; for example, in ‘Cigarrettes’ alongside Juice Wrld and in ‘Mamii’ with Becky G and Karol G. She has also appeared in two other films, ‘The Line’ and ‘North Hollywood’.