The actor Angus Cloudwho became popular for his participation in the series ‘Euphoria’, passed away today, July 31, 2023, with only 25 years of age. For this reason, in this note, we will show a compilation of the productions (both movies and series) in which he participated during his career as an artist in the film medium. Although he had several participations, we will always remember him as fezcothe best friend of rue (Zendaya) in the famous series of HBO Max.

What movies was Angus Cloud in?

Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ actor, has died at the age of 25. Photo: Getty Images

Although it was not as a protagonist, the actor Angus Cloud participated in several films, which are the following:

north hollywood

The Things They Carried

The line

your lucky day

Freaky Tales

godspeed

If you want to see any of these productions online, we regret to tell you that none of them is available on streaming platforms; however, it is possible to view them through unofficial websites, as always, at your own risk.

What other series did Angus Cloud do?

In his short life, Angus Cloud only participated in one series, but it was this one that made him known and much loved: ‘Euphoria’, in which he played Fezco since 2019. However, perhaps to the surprise of many, the The actor was also seen starring in the official music video for the song ‘Mamiii’, by Karol G and Becky G.

