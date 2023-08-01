Through a statement to public opinion, Cloud’s family confirmed the death of the actor, noting that the star of the popular series produced by HBO had “fought intensely” for the recent death of his father.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human being today. As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. He buried his father last week and has grappled intensely with this loss. The only consolation we have is knowing that Angus is now with his father, who was his best friend,” said the statement from Angus Cloud’s family broadcast by the American chain ‘CNN’.

In addition, Cloud’s family admits that the young man “spoke openly about his battle with mental health” and that his death was a reminder to all those in similar situations that “they should not fight alone in silence.”

At the age of 25, Angus Cloud starred in the series ‘Euphoria’, starring the American actress Zendaya, where he played ‘Fezco’, a drug dealer part of a group of young people tormented by substance abuse and violence in their environment , which have to face the daily dilemmas of adolescent life, but which also displays a message about the importance of mental health among young people.

The series’ official accounts on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, have posted a message expressing solidarity with Cloud’s family and friends, also referring to the enormous loss his death represents for the cast.

“We are extremely saddened by the news of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and was a much-loved member of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family in these difficult times,” it can be read in the release.

Angus Cloud was born in Oakland, California, on July 10, 1998 and his acting career began after being “discovered” by a casting agent on the streets of New York, an event that culminated in his participation in the acclaimed HBO series in 2019. Cloud was budgeted to participate in two more projects, in addition to the shooting for the third season of ‘Euphoria’.

With Reuters and local media