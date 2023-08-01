This Monday, July 31, the actor’s family Angus Cloudwho became known for his role as fezco in the series ‘Euphoria’, announced that the artist died at the age of 25 at his home in Oakland, California. not confirmed the reason for his deathbut according to his relatives, the recent loss of his father affected him deeply. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human being today. As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”reads the statement issued.

Angus Cloud played Fezco in ‘Euphoria’. Photo: HBO

How was the death of Angus Cloud reported?

The family of actor Angus Cloud asked for respect for the death of the actor ‘euphoria’, because they are still trying to assimilate this tragic loss. The relatives confirmed the death of the artist through a statement sent to TMZ, which said the following:

“Last week he buried his father and has struggled intensely with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing that Angus is now with his father, who was his best friend. Angus has spoken openly about his battle with mental health and we hope his death can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight alone in silence.” is read at the beginning. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for all,” they said.

Angus Cloud suffered from depression?

After the success of the first season of ‘euphoria’, the public became interested in the actor Angus Cloud, so his ex-manager, Diomi Cordero, revealed that he suffered from addictions and that he owed him a large sum of money. He also said that he met the member of the HBO series when he worked as a mental health technician in a center where the actor had been admitted as a patient.

It should be noted that Angus openly recounted that he was struggling with mental health problems.

Angus Cloud participated in the first two seasons of ‘Euphoria’. Photo: HBO

help channels

The Ministry of Health has two prevention telephone lines for cases of suicide attempts, depression, anguish and other mental health problems at times when one requires immediate attention. All information provided is confidential, according to the entity.

If you require help, you can contact the Telephone Health Guidance and Counseling Service – Infosalud (0800-10828) of the Minsa. There you can communicate with a psychologist specialized in mental health.

