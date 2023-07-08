An 8-year-old French boy was rescued this Friday by firefighters after falling into a volcanic crater in the Galapagos Islands (Ecuador) about 100 meters deep, according to the Galapagos National Park in a statement.

The event occurred in one of the two craters that make up the Los Gemelos complex, one of the tourist attractions on the island of Santa Cruz, the most populated in the Ecuadorian archipelago, located in the center of the insular area.

The boy, who according to what he could know EFE by sources close to the rescue presents head trauma and facial injuries, is currently “under observation”, after being transferred to the Hospital República del Ecuador, in Puerto Ayora, the urban center of Santa Cruz.

“The details of the fall are still unknown, but fortunately the rapid intervention of rescuers, trained for these emergencies, managed to get it out of the bottom of the crater, more than 100 meters away,” explained the Galapagos National Park.

Firefighters, police officers, National Park rangers, personnel from the Ministry of Public Health and other volunteers participated in the rescue operation.

It is the second unusual emergency that has arisen this week in the Galapagos, after a Mexican tourist with US nationality was bitten by a shark while snorkeling around Mosquera islet on Tuesday.

Located about a thousand kilometers west of the continental coasts of Ecuador, The Galapagos were declared in 1978 as a natural heritage of humanity and it is the second largest marine reserve on the planet, considered one of the best preserved globally, as well as the main tourist attraction in Ecuador.

EFE

