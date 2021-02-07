The polo world is still in suspense for the health of Pedro Heguy, son of Edward Russian Heguy and grandson of Alberto Heguy, two referents of this sport in Argentina, who is still admitted to a hospital in Santa Rosa, La Pampa, where he was operated twice for a fracture in the base of the skull that he suffered after falling from the horse. This Sunday, encouraging news came. Because as he could find out Clarion, the 11-year-old boy evolves after the second surgery he underwent on Saturday afternoon.

Pedro spent the night very well, with stable vital signs and normal brain pressure; and it continues to evolve favorably. The family hopes that there will be no more complications in the next few days and that in the course of this week – perhaps Tuesday – he can be transferred to the Austral Hospital in Buenos Aires, to continue his recovery there.

The little boy suffered a severe blow to the skull when he fell from his horse while participating in a polo practice at the club on Friday Chapaleufú Indians, located a few kilometers from the town of Intendente Alvear, in the northeast of La Pampa.

He was taken first to the Alvear hospital and then to the Centeno de General Pico Hospital. But due to his worsening condition and the need for more complex care, he was admitted to intensive care at the Lucio Molas Hospital in Santa Rosa, some 200 kilometers south of Intendente Alvear.

Eduardo Heguy is one of the referents of Argentine polo.

On Saturday morning they performed a first operation, in which the doctors were able to relieve the cranial pressure caused by the hematoma that had formed. But as the hours passed, the internal pressure rose again, for which a second intervention was necessary, that same day in the afternoon.

Pedro is the heir to one of the great dynasties of Argentine polo. His grandfather Alberto – who just over a week celebrated his 80th birthday – joined the team with his brother Horacio and Juan Carlos and Alfredo Harriot Colonel Suarez, which in the 70’s was the great dominator of the “sport of kings” in Argentina and the world. With that training and with Indios Chapaleufú, Alberto won 17 times the Argentine Open Championship, which is held every year in Palermo and is the most important tournament in the world.

The tradition continued with the sons of Alberto, Eduardo “Russo”, Alberto “Pepe” and Ignacio “Nachi”, who formed Indios Chapaleufú II; and also with those of Horacio, Bautista, the twins Horacio and Gonzalo and Marcos, who made up Indios Chapaleufú I.