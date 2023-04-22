By Catarina Demony and Miguel Pereira

LISBON (Reuters) – Waving flags and holding photos of atrocities from the conflict, Ukrainians gathered outside the Brazilian embassy in Lisbon on Friday to protest recent comments about the war in Ukraine made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“People die in Ukraine every day and we need international support,” said the president of the Ukrainian Association of Portugal, Pavlo Sadokha, saying it was “strange” that a “president … who fought for democracy his whole life is now on the side of the totalitarianism”.

Sadokha’s association delivered a letter to the Brazilian embassy to express its dissatisfaction, which was forwarded to the Brazilian ambassador, Raimundo Carreiro, and to the Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Márcio Macêdo.

“Brazil and President Lula have a vocation for peace and the president will work to unite other countries to seek an alternative to end the conflict,” Macêdo told reporters after receiving the letter.

On Tuesday, Ukraine invited Lula to visit, the day after he met with the Russian foreign minister in Brasilia.

Asked if the president would visit Ukraine, Macêdo said that Lula’s special advisor for international affairs, Celso Amorim, would go.

“President Lula determined and instructed me to say that the special adviser to the Presidency for international affairs, ex-chancellor Celso Amorim, who was in Russia, is going to visit Ukraine,” said Macêdo, adding that there is no set date.

Lula, who arrived in Portugal earlier on Friday for a five-day official visit, angered many in the West by suggesting that both Ukraine and Russia were to blame for the conflict that began when Moscow invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

He said last weekend that the United States and European allies should stop supplying Ukraine with arms, saying they were prolonging the war.

In recent days, he has tempered his rhetoric, reaffirming condemnation of Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and again calling for mediation to end the war, a peace initiative that Ukraine’s government has criticized for “treating the victim and the aggressor” in the same way.

Two Brazilian officials told Reuters on Thursday that Lula – wanting to protect Brazil’s neutrality – should avoid criticism of the West’s role in the Ukraine war during his visit to Portugal. He will meet with the president and prime minister of Portugal on Saturday.

Ukrainian refugee Yana Kolomiiets, who has been in Portugal for four months, took part in the protest in Lisbon and said she felt “terrible” when she heard Lula’s comments.

“It made me so angry because I don’t know how the president of Brazil can support Putin… this murderer,” said the 27-year-old.

Outside the embassy, ​​demonstrators held up signs reading “Russia is a terrorist state” and “Stop killing our children”.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony, Miguel Pereira and Pedro Nunes in Lisbon)