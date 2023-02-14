The conflict between the trade unions and the umbrella organization Dutch Association of Hospitals (NVZ) continues to expand. In a letter, the FNV, CNV, NU’91 and employees’ organization FBZ threaten to take tough action if the hospitals do not meet the requirements for the new collective labor agreement before 12 noon next Tuesday. This is yet another ultimatum from the unions. The NVZ talks about ‘a very intense letter, with a lot of demands’. “Our current offer is really good enough.”

#Angry #unions #send #intense #letter #NVZ #offer #unprecedentedly #good