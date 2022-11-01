Magistrates had been invited to go to Alvorada, but the information leak ended up resulting in the meeting being cancelled.

The announcement of the meeting between the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that would be held this Tuesday (Nov.1, 2022) at Palácio da Alvorada with some ministers of the Federal Supreme Court ended up irritating the magistrates. after the Power 360 published the information, this precipitated the cancellation.

The ministers were concerned about the possible image that the meeting could have, of condescension towards the current president, who so far has not spoken in public to accept defeat in Sunday’s election for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

At least the president of the STF, Rosa Weber, and ministers Gilmar Mendes, Kassio Nunes Marques and Luiz Fux were pre-confirmed at the meeting.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), was also sought, but could not participate. He is on a flight from Brasília to São Paulo.

Bolsonaro’s intention was to explain to the ministers what his judgment is regarding Sunday’s election result (30.Oct). The cancellation of the meeting will have as a consequence a possible increase in the discontent of the President of the Republic and his followers. The political climate tends to become even more tense in Brasilia.

Then the idea was for the president to make a speech to the nation.

One of the president’s concerns is with the transition process and the desire for revenge against him in 2023. There are insinuations within the Judiciary and among members of the future PT government that the current president could be quickly arrested after leaving the Planalto. This type of comment is common on social media profiles supporting Lula.

The president would tell the ministers of the Supreme, if the meeting had taken place, that in the election he had 58.2 million votes. And that those votes were also against Lula. “The people who voted for me also voted against a person who was taken out of prison to defeat me in the elections. Many Brazilians did not agree with this”Bolsonaro has told interlocutors.

In the conversation with the ministers of the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro also intended to say that the demonstrations by truck drivers on Monday and Tuesday (Oct 31 and Nov 1) are a kind of example of what the country can transform if there is a virulent movement against Bolsonarism, as has been suggested by Lula militants.

The text that will be read in the statement by Bolsonaro has been discussed and formatted since yesterday with some of his closest collaborators, among them Paulo Guedes (Minister of Economy), Ciro Nogueira (Minister of the Civil House), Daniella Marques (President of Caixa Econômica Federal). Federal), Fábio Faria (Minister of Communications), Rogério Marinho (former Minister of Regional Development and now senator elected by Rio Grande do Norte) and General Augusto Heleno (Chief Minister of the Institutional Security Office).

like the Power 360 As already stated on Monday (Oct 31), Bolsonaro has no intention of questioning the general result of the 2022 elections in court. campaign.

The president has not made public statements since Sunday (Oct 30), when he was defeated in the election. The conversation with the ministers of the STF is to pave the way for everyone to understand the motivation for his pronouncement, which will possibly be made this Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 1).

In the morning, several Bolsonaro ministers had already talked to members of the Supreme Court and arranged the meeting at Alvorada.