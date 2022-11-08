Online petitions come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes they are used to address social injustice. And sometimes they are created to complain about popular TV series. A petition to end the much-criticized closing season of Game of Thrones remake is still online and has been signed nearly two million times. Last week, the makers of the great Netflix series The Witcher believe it after it became known that protagonist Henry Cavill will be stepping down after the upcoming third season. The role of monster hunter Geralt van Rivia will be taken over by Liam Hemsworth from the fourth series. Fans weren’t happy with this switch, something Netflix and the actors probably saw coming. They had thought carefully about the announcement: both actors shared the news via social media and had praise for each other. That turned out not to be enough, because soon there went a petition round with compelling demands: “You MUST keep Henry Cavill and replace the writers.” At the time of writing, the petition has been signed over 160,000 times.

The author of the petition states that Cavill would not stop because he is too busy with other roles, but because he would clash with the makers. The Witcher is based on the work of writer Andrzej Sapkowski, but has become known to a large audience thanks to a series of video games. Cavill would be a big fan himself, while the writers would look down on the source material.

Threats

Demanding someone’s resignation is more common. Some fans associate a large part of their identity with a certain ‘brand’ (such as Star Wars or Marvel) and feel they are entitled to certain things. When they are dissatisfied, petitions and actions follow on social media. Sometimes it gets worse and comes with threats, often in combination with racism and sexism.

This summer, Disney and Amazon had to make calls to end threats against actors of color who were in major series (respectively Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Rings of Power). This kind of hate has long been ignored, but Hollywood is starting to speak out more explicitly. This turns out to be necessary, because it has now come to the point that actors are even attacked when it is rumored that they have been cast. Actress Eiza González recently had to post on Twitter requesting her to stop to attack. It was rumored that she would be in a new series with superhero Daredevil. The tenor of the criticism: the Mexican González would not be able to play the Greek character Elektra. She wrote that she would be happy if she no longer received angry messages about a role she knows nothing about. “Thank you and I wish you all the best,” she concluded.

Also read: Disney denounces racism against ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ actress Moses Ingram

