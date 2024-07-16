Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Press Split

Anyone who parks incorrectly or for too long will experience the anger of local residents – including via notes. One trailer even had duct tape stuck on it.

Munich – In the city or in the countryside, everyone knows the problem of long-term parkers. Mobile homes, second cars or even trailers are often parked in permitted areas and then not touched for months. This is annoying for residents who drive around the block several times a day to find a suitable parking space that is blocked by these same long-term parkers. It is not surprising that some people use every possible means to take action against this.

Parking offender is insulted by angry residents: “Who parks their trailer so carelessly?”

A local resident was apparently a thorn in the side of a trailer. On the platform Reddit A piece of paper is now being passed around, showing how long the person has been looking at the misery. “Hello, owner of this trailer,” the person begins his tirade and continues: “I have been wondering from the beginning who would park their trailer here so thoughtlessly on valuable parking spaces, while there is plenty of space 150 meters away at the forest cemetery.” The Note is less heartbreaking than that of a man whose girlfriend was killed three years earlier. It is more reminiscent of a fixed note of a short-term parker with 20 adhesive strips.

The angry resident also gives the long-term parker a legal lecture, with a not so friendly undertone: “Since thinking for yourself doesn’t seem to be one of your strengths, I’ll give you a quick tip: A trailer without a towing vehicle can only stay in the same place for a maximum of two weeks, but you don’t seem to care about that for 1.5 months.” And the angry man seems to be right. According to Catalogue of fines A violation after two weeks will result in a fine of 20 euros.

“You Kek”: Parking offender angrily insulted by local resident because he stands there too long

The person also makes a threat: “Park him immediately, otherwise I will take further steps.” What exactly these steps would be is not explained. However, the person who parked illegally is given a “You Kek” after him. “Kek” means something like victim, failure or loser.

The Reddit community can largely understand the pain of the resident, but also had to laugh: “You idiot – it killed me,” one person finds funny. Another would immediately file a “report for damage to property” because the duct tape “is difficult to remove and leaves traces.” Or to stay in the style of the note writer: Whether the Alman beef will find a meaningful end is up in the stars.

Fines can also be imposed for incorrectly separating waste, a Munich homeowner even calls for incorrect waste separation. (ank)