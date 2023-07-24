Pass the reasonableness clause
- 64 out of 120 deputies in the Israeli Knesset (parliament) supported the third and final reading of what is known as the “reasonable clause” in the judicial amendments that sparked an unprecedented division in Israel.
- According to the Knesset Speaker, there was no dissenting vote in the voting process.
- The voting process was preceded by a stormy session, during which opposition deputies shouted the word “shame” and then withdrew from the hall and boycotted the vote.
- Crowds of opponents were demonstrating outside the Knesset headquarters in Jerusalem at the time the clause was approved.
- This provision means that the Supreme Court will not be able to overrule the government’s decisions, as it did in the past when it overturned decisions it deemed “unreasonable”.
Angry reactions
- In the first reactions, the leader of the Israeli opposition, Yair Lapid, said: “We did not surrender and we will not surrender. They will not decide when our struggle will end, and the extremists will not decide the shape of the State of Israel, and this is what will be done in the next government.”
- He continued, “Israel will not turn into Hungary or Poland. Tomorrow morning we will appeal to the Supreme Court.”
- He considered Netanyahu to be just “a puppet being moved by extremists in a government without a president.”
- In turn, the leader of the “Israel Our Home” party, Avigdor Lieberman, said: “I call on the Supreme Court to invalidate the law that has now been passed in the full Knesset.”
- “The State of Israel must not become North Korea,” Lieberman added.
- Protest leaders said the government had initiated a move that would turn Israel into a dictatorship.
- The so-called “Movement for the Integrity of Government” petitioned the High Court of Justice against the law.
- The Israeli trade union federation, the Histadrut, said it would meet to study the possibility of declaring a general strike
