NY.- The death of Tire Nicholsa 29-year-old African-American man, at the hands of five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, sparked protests across the United States. The video of the attackrevealed by Memphis authorities, was the trigger of demonstrations in cities like Chicago, Memphis and New York.

In Chicago, hundreds of people have gathered at a police station, chanting “the killer cops must go”, while in New York, the protests have been more violent, with protesters hitting several police vehicles and several arrests.

According to the New York Post, at least three people have been handcuffed after confronting the agents.

Video of attack on Tire Nichols shows five officersalso African Americans, beating the young man with a baton and electrocuting him with a taser.

The five officers have been prosecuted for murder and their trial comes amid the social debate about police violence against black people, particularly after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020, which gave rise to the Black Lives protest movement. matter.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has said he was “deeply hurt” by seeing the video of the death of Tire Nichols and has promised to take measures to address police violence in the country. The protests are expected to continue through this weekend and the population is encouraged to remain calm and non-violent.

So are the videos of Tire Nichols

The Tire Nichols case has shocked the city of Memphis and the entire country after the spread of various videos showing the brutal arrest and beating which he received from the police.

In the most shocking video, Nichols is already restrained and handcuffed, but the officers continue to yell at him and even beat him violently, including kicking and hitting him with batons. In total, it is estimated that he received at least nine savage blows in less than four minutes.

In another video recorded by a uniform camera, Nichols’ screams and pleas are heard, including three times that he yells “mom”, which has been the reason for ridicule on the part of the agents.

It is important to note that his mother, RowVaugn Wells, lives just 100 meters from the scene.

The dissemination of these videos has caused a great mobilization in the streets of Memphis and other cities in the country, with peaceful demonstrations and demands for justice for Tire Nichols and an end to “police terrorism.”

The Memphis police chief, Cerelyn J. Davis, has indicated that this case is “similar to or even worse than the images of Rodney King”, referring to the case that occurred in Los Angeles in 1991, which also generated massive protests and mobilizations in the country. .

It is necessary to point out that this is not an isolated case, but is part of an institutionalized problem of police violence in the United States, especially towards Afro-American people.

Tire Nichols’ family and the protesters are demanding justice and accountability from the officers involved, as well as measures to prevent similar cases in the future.