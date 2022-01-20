A few weeks ago, I went to my regular downtown grocery store. When I arrived at the cash register, I was standing a bit close to my predecessor, who was paying at the ATM. I got angry looks from her, and also from the cashier.

I shot back. When it was my turn, I thought: now I will be taught a lesson. But no. The girl at the cash register looked at me and said, “Madam, you have such beautiful eyes.”

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl