Lennon wrote the letter the day after McCartney appeared in the magazine Melody Maker had talked about Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono, and the breakup of the Beatles’ business partnership. The band had already broken up for about a year and a half at that time, but financially there were still things to settle. The interview and letter came after McCartney sued the band for disagreeing with appointing band manager Allen Klein to lead the financial settlement.

In the letter, Lennon writes to McCartney in response: “If you’re not the aggressor (as you claim), why the hell did you sue us and publicly shit on us?”

According to the auction house, the letter "provides an incredible insight into the relationship between John and Paul, not just during the breakup and its aftermath, but truly the depth of their full friendship." For example, in the letter Lennon also mentions the song imagine, which he wrote himself and to which McCartney was dismissive. ,,It's clear that [Lennon] still cares about what Paul thinks of his writing," the auction house said.

