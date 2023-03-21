Hospital staff are preparing new actions. In April, angry employees of hospitals and rehabilitation centers put a day off work for the second time in a short time. They fight for more salary and influence over their schedules. According to the unions, the actions will be even bigger than last week.

Last Thursday, hospital employees from 64 locations worked Sunday shifts. Only patients who needed acute care received help. Planned operations and appointments at the outpatient clinic were cancelled. The unions estimate that about 100,000 employees from more than 1,400 departments went on strike.

The action is expected to be even bigger next month. ‘The willingness to take action has only increased in recent weeks,’ write FNV Zorg & Welzijn, CNV Zorg & Welzijn, employee association FBZ and NU’91 in a message that has just been published. The unions believe that employers’ organization NVZ (Dutch Association of Hospitals) ‘let it come down to it’. ‘The NVZ does not show any urgency to arrive at a decent collective labor agreement for the more than 200,000 employees in hospitals and rehabilitation centres.’ See also Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in a millionaire trial for defamation with crossed abuse accusations

The unions are at odds with the Dutch Association of Hospitals (NVZ) about the collective labor agreement for hospital staff. The unions demand a 10 percent wage increase in 2023, the hospitals offer just over 13 percent over two years. Healthcare employees also want better travel allowances and more say in their work schedule. The on-call services in particular are a thorn in the side of healthcare staff. They must be able to be in the hospital within twenty minutes, but if there is no call, they only receive 2 euros per hour.

Sunday services

Since last week’s action day, the unions are still waiting for a move from the NVZ. Because it is by no means clear whether it will come, the healthcare staff is preparing a new action. Presumably ‘mid-April’, employees will again work Sunday shifts, with only acute care being provided. The exact date will be announced later.

Hospital employees cannot simply stop working. Each department must draw up a safety plan to ensure that patients always receive help when they really need it. Not all departments had those scenarios ready in time, so they could not participate in the actions last week. “That is why the unions expect more hospitals and departments to participate in a second day of action and the impact of this second day of strike will be even greater than that of the first.” More hospitals and rehabilitation centers have already submitted scenarios, the unions say. See also Columns Timed self-destruction made my phone unusable, but similar waste should no longer be possible in the future

Only if the NVZ still comes across the bridge can there be a line through the new actions in April.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: