On Sunday, organizations representing French farmers threatened to close the capital, Paris, for an indefinite period, starting tomorrow, Monday, to support demands for better working and living conditions.

The Small Farmers Union and another organization representing local agricultural unions said that the closure will begin at two o'clock local time, with all roads leading to the French capital closed.

The two unions represent the majority of French farmers.

Farmers block a highway in France

Yesterday, Friday, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced that farmers would be granted major concessions after days of protests, which saw the use of tractors to block roads.

Atal said that he would withdraw the planned increase on agricultural diesel, and that farmers affected by the storms would be granted emergency aid worth 100 million euros (109 million US dollars), in addition to providing assistance to farmers suffering from production intensity. It will also simplify a number of rules and procedures immediately.

Attal declared, during a visit to a farm near the border with Spain, that “France is an agricultural power and a country that loves its farmers,” adding, “We do not want to depend on others to obtain our food.”