Apparently, wolves are increasing the number of attacks on farm animals – and farmers are going on the barricades before the conference of environment ministers.

Munich/Königswinter – They were considered to be as good as extinct: We are talking about wolves. However, according to the European Parliament, up to 19,000 wolves are currently to be expected in the territory of the European Union (EU).

Allow wolves to be shot in Germany? Farmers from the Rhineland protest for it

Polarizing: The tears of sheep and other farm animals have been increasing significantly in Germany for months. That creates fuel. This Thursday (May 11) the conference of environment ministers is meeting in Königswinter, not far from Bonn, to discuss wolf populations.

The Rheinische Landwirtschafts-Verband (RLV) called for a rally in the vicinity of the summit on the subject of “Wolf policy: change it now!”. The association, with around 15,000 members from the Ruhr area, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Bonn and Aachen, specifically demands the “removal” of wolves, i.e. permission to shoot the animals.

Königswinter of all places: The region to the right of the Rhine, including the Siebengebirge, has been struggling with wolf tears for a long time. After incidents in the neighboring district of Neuwied, local politicians had already called for the launch in December. In the neighboring north of Rhineland-Palatinate, among other things, the “Leuscheid pack” is said to be causing concern.

Allow wolves to be shot in Germany? Farmers report “animal deaths”

The RLV writes on its website of “ripped up highly pregnant sheep” and “animal deaths”. The association’s website states: “At the end of February alone, 39 animals fell victim to the Schermbecker wolf pack in a single wolf attack in Dinslaken. The herd was secured with a recommended protective fence of 1.10 m height, and herd protection advice had also taken place. In the past, protective fences were breached in the Schermbeck wolf area and even ponies were attacked and killed.”

In contrast to Germany, “EU countries such as France have long relied on removal management to protect irreplaceable grazing,” writes the RLV. It is pointed out that the EU Parliament now “considers a downgrading of the protection status to be justified”. In EU politics there is apparently a prominent supporter for the protection of grazing animals from wolves: Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU).

Allow wolves to be shot in Germany? Wolf apparently tore bangs from Ursula von der Leyen

Striking: According to media reports, in September the pony “Dolly” of the former Federal Minister of Defense von der Leyen was torn by a wolf herself in a paddock in Burgdorf near Hanover. The Hanover region then approved the shooting of the wolf with the marking “GW950m”. A spokeswoman for the regional administration explained to the daily newspaper tazthat said wolf killed at least 13 farm animals – including cattle. After a legal process by the Society for the Protection of Wolves eV, the administrative court in Hanover withdrew the temporary shooting license.

Reported observations of wolves are increasing nationwide. Loud Cologne review a farmer in Königswinter stated in mid-March that he had photographed two young wolves. Loud Baden newspaper a mountain biker reported at the beginning of May of the sighting of two wolves in the Upper Black Forest that had just killed a roebuck. And talking to him Editorial Network Germany (RND) a man stated that a wolf ran in front of his car near Glienicke in Brandenburg. Are the animals losing their shyness?

Overview: Confirmed wolf packs in Germany

monitoring year wolf pack 2018/19 105 2019/20 128 2020/21 157 2021/22 161

Source: Website of Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (BFN)

According to the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (BFN), a total of 1175 registered wolves were detected in Germany between April 2021 and April 2022. A German neighbor is also wrestling with the issue. In autumn 2022, two cases caused a sensation in the Veluwe, the largest forest area in the Netherlands between Arnhem and Zwolle, when wolves came very close to humans. A video circulated on Twitter of a racing cyclist apparently being followed by a wolf. Then a family with two small children documented how a wolf passed them just a few meters. According to an ecologist, an estimated 25 to 30 wolves have settled in this forest area alone. At the beginning of November, the Netherlands allowed the so-called deterrence with paintball balls.

Allow wolves to be shot in Germany? Bavaria reacts and grants permission for removal

Bayern has also reacted in the meantime – and strictly so. According to a recent decision by the state government, the tearing of a sheep will in future suffice in order to be allowed to shoot wolves in the Free State. As Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced at the end of April, no DNA report is required for this. Said decision to shoot down wolves was criticized in an interview with Merkur.de the German member of the European Parliament, Manuela Ripa (ÖDP).

“The shooting down should be the last resort. When we have already managed to reintroduce important species in Europe,” said Ripa, who sits on the species protection committee in Brussels. She said: “Markus Söder released the wolf for shooting. The wolf has a very important function in our ecosystem. Many conservationists have rejoiced that he’s back. Releasing the wolf to be shot is too short-sighted.” (pm)