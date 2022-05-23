Dhe Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed outrage at a warning from Greece against arms sales in the region. Erdogan said of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday evening: “For me, Mitsotakis no longer exists.”

During a visit to Washington last week, the prime minister warned of increasing instability in the eastern Mediterranean. This should be considered when deciding on arms sales. Turkey has been trying to buy new fighter jets from the United States for a long time.

Erdogan said he doesn’t believe the United States bases its decisions on Mitsotakis’ statements. At the same time, however, he announced that he would terminate strategic talks with Athens.

It was not until mid-March that the two countries decided, after the start of the Russian war against Ukraine, that they wanted to improve their heavily strained relations. The neighbors clash on a whole range of issues.