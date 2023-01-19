Hotels should be places to relax during a vacation trip or after a day at work, but this is not always the case. A Chinese driver lost his temper at a Shanghai hotel and drove his Audi A5 into the lobby after an argument with staff.

+ App drivers in France get ride price adjustment after agreement

The video surfaced on a Chinese social network Weibo and the incident took place on January 10. Those present in the hotel lobby filmed the scene of the driver going through the main door, walking through the area and then trying to leave the place, but he was unsuccessful in evading the scene.

According to the Portal Channel News Asia, the driver named Chen, who is 28 years old, was detained by the local police to give a statement, and according to the Hotel, Chen was revolted by having his laptop stolen inside the hotel.

According to the portal, the guests who filmed the action shouted “he’s crazy!”, “Do you have any idea what you did?”.

Fortunately, no guests, staff, or driver were injured in the accident, but the same cannot be said about the Audi, which had at least the bumper, hood and one fender completely damaged.

The hotel said Chen’s laptop was found hours after it happened outside the hotel. It is not yet known what charges the driver will face.