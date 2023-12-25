Serbian protesters tried to enter Belgrade City Hall on Sunday evening, after which police pushed them back with pepper spray and tear gas. International news agencies report this. The demonstrators used flagpoles, rocks and eggs to demolish the windows of the city hall.

Many protested against the Serbian parliamentary election results of December 17, when the ruling party of Aleksandar Vucic, who was compared by some demonstrators to Russian President Vladimir Putin, won. The opposition says Vucic is corrupt and rigged the elections.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) also stated that the elections were not conducted properly, partly because votes were allegedly bought. The vote must be repeated in thirty of the eight thousand polling stations. Some parliamentarians have gone on hunger strike to protest against Vucic.