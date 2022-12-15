The incident occurred in the middle of the first half of the World Cup semi-finals, when Hakim Ziyech found space in front of French defender Theo Hernandez, so he passed the ball to his teammate Sofiane Boufal, before Hernandez collided with Boufal forcefully inside the French penalty area.

According to the events, the collision came in favor of France, as the referee punished Cesar Ramos, the former Southampton player, and awarded Boufal the yellow card.

However, replays indicate that the decision could have easily gone in Morocco’s favor via a penalty kick, and it did not go unnoticed by viewers.

Even more so, in the BBC studio, Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand had opposing views on the incident, with Ferdinand believing it was a punishment while Shearer opposed it.

“It’s not a penalty kick for me,” Shearer said. “No. Hernandez actually gets the ball. It’s not a detention at all.”

However, Ferdinand was steadfast in his support for the Moroccan national team, and said: “I think anywhere else on the pitch it’s a foul, so why not a penalty? He certainly doesn’t deserve a yellow card.”

While on Talksport, former England defender Stuart Pearce supported Ferdinand by saying, “I tell you what, I look at this more as a penalty kick for Morocco than a free kick for France.”

Fans posted their own grievances on social media, with one saying: “It was more of a penalty kick for Morocco than a yellow card for Boufal. It’s a shock.”

Another agreed by saying, “He (Boufal) got a yellow card instead of a penalty for Morocco” and then added a face emoji.

Much of the blame fell on referee Ramos, with one fan saying: “Joke of the referee, this was no foul on Morocco at all, but it’s certainly not a yellow card.”

Another said: “A shameful decision by the referee, as Morocco should have taken a penalty kick, they got a yellow card instead.”

Some were even more angry at the referee and his decision, and one of them said, “I am lost.. How can this be a yellow card for Boufal? It is supposed to be a penalty kick for Morocco. Strange. The referee and the video assistant referee, terrible what is happening in Qatar 2022.”

There was even an explicit tweet featuring an edited version of Cesar Ramos’ Wikipedia page, where he is now described as a “French fan”, posted with the caption: “Morocco fans weren’t happy with this yellow card.”

Which seemed to indicate that the page had been changed by a Moroccan fan unhappy with the referees’ performance.