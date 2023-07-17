Angry cows attack tourists on the Alpe di Siusi: a 40-year-old woman is seriously injured

An extremely rare assault, in an area crowded with tourists. Two tourists were attacked by a herd of cows at an altitude of 1,700 metres. The accident took place on Sunday 16 July near the Marmot hut on the Alpe di Siusi, in South Tyrol.

Around 3 pm, along the path that connects Sasso Piatto and Sassolungo, a group of cattle and calves suddenly charged and ran over a 40-year-old woman from the Belluno area, also injuring a tourist from Trentino who had come to her aid.

It was not easy for rescuers to appease the unusual fury of the cows, which continued to attack the injured woman and the staff trying to save her. To disperse the herd, a difficult maneuver was required by the helicopter pilot who took the woman to the San Maurizio hospital, who approached the animals scaring them.

The Carabinieri of Castelrotto are investigating the unpublished affair, who will have to ascertain what causes, such as tourist overcrowding or the presence of other animals, may have caused the behavior of the cattle. A witness told the microphones of Rai Alto Adige that it would have been a dog to upset the cows.

A family with an off-leash dog would in fact have passed close to the cows and these, nervous, would have reacted. To be attacked by the cows, however, was not the family with the dog who had moved on in the meantime, but other tourists who were there.