Fewer gardens full of tiles: ‘In the past no one knew what a wadi was’

To work in the garden? Many Dutch people did not have time for that at all. Until corona came, and everyone developed green fingers en masse. Since then, the number of tiled gardens in Amersfoort, for example, has been decreasing noticeably, interest clubs have noticed. “In the past, no one knew what a wadi was, now they do.”