What a man did in Madhya Pradesh is nothing less than the story of a film silver screen. A person living in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh has given half of his property to his dog Jackie. After a family quarrel, 50-year-old farmer Om Narayan Verma, resident of Baribadi in Chhindwara, has made half of his estate legal heir to his second wife Champa Bai and dog Jackie after his death.

Om Narayan Verma, a resident of Chand tehsil, has four daughters and a son. However, he does not want to give anything of his wealth to his children. According to his will made through a notary two days ago, he has given half of his 18 acres of land to his pet dog and half to his wife.

It states that whoever will take care of this dog and serve it, after his death, he will inherit the property he had made in his name. Om Narayan Verma, the former guardian of the village, told reporters on Thursday, “I don’t trust my children.” So after my death half of my wealth will belong to my pet dog Jackie and half will belong to my wife Champa. I have bequeathed my property in his name. ”

It further states that whoever takes care of the dog will be the rightful owner of the property written in that dog’s share.

According to Verma, after a family dispute, he had decided to do so. But the problems have been resolved on Thursday. Former village chief Om Narayan Verma said- “In the legal note, not only is the name of his dog but also the name of his wife Champa Bai. I made the dog the heir to the property so that after my death my dog ​​could be taken care of. But, now all matters are resolved. “

