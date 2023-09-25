Energy production at the nuclear plant was stopped this Monday (September 25) for safety maintenance

The Angra 2 nuclear plant, in Angra dos Reis (RJ) was shut down this Monday (September 25, 2023) for a scheduled shutdown that will last 1 month. Maintenance will focus on changing the nuclear fuel that powers the reactor to ensure safety and high availability in the plant’s next operating cycle.

According to Electronuclearsubsidiary of Eletrobras responsible for the operation of the plant, the main actions planned are the review of the main electrical generator, the inspection of the reactor pressure vessel and the change of fuel.

Work will take place 24 hours a day, without interruptions. In total, 52 of the 193 fuel elements in the reactor core will be replaced.

More than 5,000 activities will be carried out during the period, involving around 2,000 professionals, including maintenance and inspection services for equipment that cannot be isolated during the plant’s operation.

“All activities are carried out with precision and quality to maintain the very high reliability of Angra 2. A stop of this size is only possible with a lot of planning and dedication from all areas of Eletronuclear, also avoiding work accidents”said the superintendent of Angra 2, Fabiano Portugal.

After the services in Angra 2 are completed, the company will begin the stop in Angra 1, scheduled to begin on October 28th. In this case, the expected duration is 50 days.

Stops are common, scheduled up to 1 year in advance. They consider the duration of nuclear fuel and the energy generation needs for the SIN (National Interconnected System).