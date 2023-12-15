Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/12/2023 – 16:08

The Angra 1 nuclear plant returned to operation connected to the National Interconnected System (SIN) this Friday, 15th, after a scheduled stoppage to exchange nuclear fuel and carry out preventive maintenance, Eletronuclear reported. The unit will reach 100% power in the coming days, the company said.

Maintenance began on October 28th with the participation of approximately 1,300 national and international professionals. More than five thousand tasks were carried out to ensure the safety and reliability of the plant in the next cycle.

Among the inspections, maintenance and design modification installations carried out are the replacement of reactor control bars, maintenance of main and auxiliary transformers, review of steam turbines and volumetric inspection of the reactor pressure vessel cover.

In addition, the Angra 1 shutdown also served to carry out activities that are part of the process of extending the plant's useful life for another 20 years, informs Eletronuclear.