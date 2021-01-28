In a featureless housing estate, with sadly identical buildings, a villa emerges from the dormitory city. Mr. Zero’s house fascinates. The first building to be built in a nebulous and hostile desert, its monumental Babel architecture attracts attention. And the curious. Because no one has ever seen the obscure owner of the premises. The obsession for this phantom inhabitant wins the nearby residents.

Neighbor n ° 5 grew bolder, accompanied by neighbors n ° 2 and n ° 8, motivated by low intentions. Step by step, we go up the stairs with them to the Maison Brume. Like these prying eyes, we are caught up in an enigmatic and captivating scenario.

Multiple points of view accessible at a glance

Cubist Cluedo, the Mystery of Maison Brume is slowly uncovered. This strange graphic novel is accessed by opening several doors, guided by several voices, just like these cubist paintings which reveal the same object by attacking it from all its faces. Multiple points of view accessible at a glance. Reading this book is similar. Through the magic of pastels, Lisa Mouchet imposes a subdued, slightly distressing atmosphere, suddenly broken by ink sequences, when a new character speaks. No incarnation in this first graphic novel, the author took the daring part of leaving the body of the protagonists out of the field. Only speech bubbles attest to their presence. In the shadows, however, these nosy neighbors lead the story, each bringing a graphic style to the story. Geometric architectural forms emerge from an opaque black, illuminated by bold colors and luminous yellow. A faded white and blue succeeds it. Then a pure black and white.

Decor in the foreground and recessed characters

The separate devices become entangled. The perspective changes with each actor. A new stage brings its new clue. The labyrinth becomes clearer. But, always, it is the Maison Brume which fills all the space by revealing little by little its mysteries.

Decor in the foreground and characters in the background: we are delighted that such a daring first work has been chosen in the official selection of the Angoulême festival this year. A young decorative arts graduate from Strasbourg, Lisa Mouchet is already reserving her next book for the independent publisher Magnani, who spotted it. We hope for him a success similar to Marion Fayolle, from the same house, whose graphic identity so particular had seduced the jury of Angoulême in 2018, which had offered him his special price.