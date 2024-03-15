Officially in AngosturaAbelino Angulo, coordinator of Ecology, and Maricela Camacho, of Social Welfare, have permission to participate in the electoral campaigns, until then there is confirmation from the substitute mayor César Mascareño Reyes, who also ruled out that Elsa Beltrán, head of the IMJU, has requested permission, however, the young official was seen with her shirt on well at the propaganda event of two of the Morena senatorial candidates, where councilor Fernanda Gómez was also seen participating very committed, who also did not has requested permission. Both were part of this propaganda activity during work hours, thus, their ignorance of the law, or, the little importance they give to their position, that instead of doing the same, they abandon their work area to proselytize.

In Salvador Alvarado, substitute councilors Germán Ahumada Juárez and Rosa Armida Zayas Barreras, who are currently on leave, have already been assigned. These are Abdiel Alfonso Beltrán Beltrán and Amelia Rodelo Pérez, who hopefully during this period do take their role seriously and do not follow the little school of the councilors with permission, who throughout the administration have been gray, and despite their lack of brilliance were luckier than Ubaldo Montes, who after having requested permission to be removed from office rejoined the council, apparently to give someone else the opportunity to be councilor.

It is increasingly seen that the drought is having an impact not only in Sinaloa, but in Mexico, which is why this year served as an experience for Julio César Angulo López, president of the Irrigation Module 74-1can evaluate the installation of water measurements, which would greatly help prevent water from being wasted, and so far no leader of this organization has cared about innovating with new technologies that truly give results. , since other modules in other municipalities are already implementing it.

The changes in some cases generate hope, good vibes and much is expected of them, especially when there is a new head in an institution, and this was manifested in the swearing-in that the rector of the UAdeO, Pedro Flores Leal, appointed Rigoberto García Inzunza as the new director of the institution in Guamuchil. In front of a full venue, the professor also explained in his speech that there will be an open and inclusive direction, where everyone contributes.

Much was said that the mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar had much or everything to do with this appointment of García Inzunza, and who, although he disagreed with the appointment of Flores Leal as rector, is today at the head of the institution. A good move, because it was rumored that if he were not the one to take the reins, there would be a greater rebellion than the one that occurred when Pedro Flores was appointed rector. New winds are felt in the Lince community, now we will have to wait for the actions carried out by Rigoberto García Inzunza.

