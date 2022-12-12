An innovative strategy had to be implemented by the Municipal Government of Angostura due to the fact that the Federal Electricity Commission changed the DAC collection rate, which according to the mayor Miguel Ángel Angulo, represents a greater expense for the municipality, therefore, the best way out was to change the lamps with which it was already counted on led lamps.

With this change it is expected that the energy savings will be greater, so much so that so far the mayor points out that with this a saving of up to 25 percent has been achieved. An achievement that surely leaves great benefits for the municipalityhowever, it is impossible not to mention that thanks to this, justice is done to the needs of good public lighting in the municipality, it was quite necessary that this situation be addressed, and precisely in Gato de Lara is where there is good progress on this issue, where society had also manifested how necessary this was.