The municipality of Angostura joins the establishment of the regulations for the Civil Protection department, which after remaining as a coordination today assumes the responsibility of being the Directorate of Integrated Management and Civil Protectionwith the vision of meeting citizen security indicators.

After establishing a regulation for the first time and assuming the commitments to be regulated based on a joint work with the support of a budget granted by the state and the municipality, the commitment to assume a work that goes towards the protection of the Angosturan citizen is expected. With the financial panorama resolved, what will be generated is a very good planning that leads to establishing Security actions and measurements throughout the municipality, with the aim of serving all those who live in vulnerable areas to deal with the natural disasters.