Who was present at the civic event that took place in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado for the 86th anniversary of the Mexican Oil Expropriation It was the substitute deputy of Ambrocio Chávez, César Eutiquio Domínguez Sandoval, who with his assistance to Guamúchil showed that he was not requested in the tribute of the municipality of Angostura, despite the fact that he held the position of manager of the Municipal Drinking Water Board and Alcantarillado de Angostura, and even though the substitute mayor César Mascareño should use the Angosturense to manage greater support for the coastal town, could it be that in Angostura they will miss the benefit of having a direct representative in the State Congress?

It seems that the alternate councilors of Salvador Alvarado They will set an example for the councilors who are on unpaid leave, because at least in words they seem more active, just talking about Ingrid Alicia López, who joined the council instead of Iliana Karina Moraga, they are He sees concern about seeking improvements for his municipality, and that Rosa Armida Zayas' substitute, councilor Amelia Rodelo, has also shown intention to attack certain problems in the municipality such as unemployment.

They bring the intention, the only thing missing is that the words of each substitute councilor do not remain in the air and they really manage in favor of the municipality, because in this administration, in terms of councilors, Salvador Alvarado has had little representation. I hope that the attitude with which they started does not fade away.

In the month of December in Salvador Alvarado A new patching strategy was announced, where common inputs were used and that aim to make this action sustainable, coupled with the fact that in that month it was said that this was a type of experiment with which they sought to find a cheaper alternative. , longer lasting and less negative impact on the environment.

After three months of this project, positive results can be seen in the areas where it was applied, so the mayor of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar, You should take the opportunity to implement this strategy where it is required, which should be noted, there are plenty of streets where they are needed, because when patches are made with hot asphalt, the problem appears again shortly afterwards; The population already deserves streets in good condition.

Every year the council of Angostura assigns a certain resource to repair pipes that were damaged from a previous year derived from the units or livestock that transit through that sector, which is why the substitute mayor of Angostura, César Mascareño, and the councilors should pay attention and see strategies so that They can be conserved and so much money is not being spent on something that will no longer be useful the next year, and perhaps they also require putting limits on ranchers, but if something has to be done, it has to be done.