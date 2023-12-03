Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/12/2023 – 10:55

The greatest living reference in poetry in Angola, the poet and historian Paula Tavares comes to Brazil, on Wednesday (6), especially for the edition that closes the CCBB 2023 Reading Club, which this year paid homage to Portuguese-speaking writers. The researcher, essayist, chronicler and novelist will talk to the public about her book Manual for Desperate Loverschosen in an open vote.

In addition to her excellent poetic career, curator Suzana Vargas explains that the desire to have Paula Tavares at the CCBB meetings was because it was time to introduce Angola’s main female poetic voice to the Brazilian public.

“His poetry with strong lyricism tells us or sings not only his existential and loving choices, but denounces in which historical-political situations it takes place. Both in her prose and in her poetry”, said, in a note, Suzana Vargas, who is also the mediator of the meetings.

Born in Lubango, Huíla province, Paula said, email, that the entire south of Angola, the plateau and the descent to the sea are its geographies. “I remember the color of the rocks and different soils. I keep each plant, flowers and fruits as medicines and cures in the divination basket. Every word that evokes the smell, the sound of leaves, the flight of birds is necessary for me to write poems. Living there during my childhood and youth was like being locked in a beautiful and unfair place until I could speak”, wrote Paula.

Regarding considering herself a feminist writer, she said that labels are difficult for her. “But it is the universe of women that I know best. How could I write about other things? How could I understand the pains of growing up, the heavy loneliness of children, the profound meaning of caring if I didn’t work with the instruments (sources, words, screams) that these universes offer me. If this means being a feminist, I am always in a fight that never ends.”

CCBB Reading Club

According to Suzana Vargas, the balance of the 2023 edition of the CCBB Reading Club is the best possible and brought to the project an audience eager to get to know or recognize some of the most important authors in the Portuguese language.

“In addition to authors of universal expression, such as Mia Couto and José Eduardo Agualusa, some of the main names in national literature passed through here, such as Conceição Evaristo and Milton Hatoum, and we had the joy of presenting important authors from the North and Northeast regions to our audience. , such as Eliakin Rufino and Cida Pedrosa, to name just a few. The result was a program that was plural in genre (poets, prose writers) and maintained the quality that already characterizes our Reading Club”, he recalls.

The meeting with Paula Tavares will take place on December 6th, at 5:30 pm, at the Banco do Brasil Library, on the 5th floor of CCBB/RJ, with free entry. Tickets will be available at the CCBB box office or via site from 9 am on the day of the meeting.