35-year-old Luca Falcon died in a motorbike accident in Angola while delivering prostheses for amputee children

Luca Falcona 35-year-old from Verona who founded the non-profit company together with his wife in 2020 Karma on the roaddied this Sunday in a car accident in Angola. His association is involved in collecting donations of used prostheses to give them to amputees, in particular African children, victims of war.

As TGCOM24 reports, the details of the accident that led to Falcon's death are unclear. It is known that he was crossing Africa on a motorbike in the direction of Cape Town when he was involved in a collision with a truck the very day after his birthday. In 2016, the 35-year-old had already been the victim of a very serious accident in Verona in which he lost a leg.

The family members are in contact with the embassy in Angola for the repatriation operations of the body. “At least we know that he passed away doing what he loved most in life: traveling by motorbike. – His wife writes Giulia Trabucco on the association's Facebook page – I'm staying here instead. Wondering what the point of something like that is. He and I put all of ourselves into overcoming the accident in which he was hit in 2016, we decided to see the positive side, he was a rock and fought to get back to life and inspire others. We founded Karma on the Road and we have helped many people. In 2016 there was something to learn and we did it 100%, leaving no stone unturned, working for free for a better future for many. The good done remains and I will always be proud to have done it with him. But now I don't see what I should learn from all this. Darkness has taken the place of hope… Perhaps I have used it all in these years of conquests, or more likely it was taken away from me with him. My husband, my Scronky as I call him, is the best man I've ever met, my 'favorite person', I don't know what to say, I just know that I feel an emptiness that tears at my soul.”