buzzard and angobaldo They starred in some violent scenes on national television many years ago. The second could not stand that the Peruvian wrestler stole his cameras and on top of that tried to court Magaly Medina. Víctor Angobaldo, 61, recalled that meeting. “It was on Avenida La Marina. Magaly is my aunt and he wanted to go back to my aunt”. Given this, Zopilote affirmed forcefully. “I was just saying my opinion. I like it, then, with all due respect.”

“You know that faith moves mountains, you have to be strong in life, everything is a challenge and strong people like you always get ahead,” the fighter told him. Víctor Angobaldo responded with emotion. “I thank you for your visit and that gives me a lot of strength to continue living and continue fighting,” concluded the well-known celebrity character.

