Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 7:11

Anglo American reiterated expectations for copper and iron ore production this year after releasing its latest quarterly results. At around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, 18 (Brasília time), Anglo’s shares were up 1.5% on the London Stock Exchange.

The diversified mining giant said on Thursday it produced 196,000 tonnes of copper in the second quarter, 6% less than the same period last year.

Anglo’s iron ore output in the quarter was flat at 15.6 million tonnes as strong performance at Minas-Rio in Brazil offset a planned decline at South Africa’s Kumba operations.

Anglo said it continues to expect to produce between 730,000 and 790,000 tonnes of copper and 58 million to 62 million tonnes of iron ore in 2024. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.