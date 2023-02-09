Question was raised about reference to God in council with members of the institution

The Anglican Church of England discusses adopting the neuter gender to refer to God in prayers and other religious rituals. The information is from the British newspaper The Telegraph.

The institution’s bishops should launch a project on the subject during the spring in the northern hemisphere, which comprises the months of March to May.

According to Telegraphdetails of the discussion appeared in a written question to the Liturgical Commission, responsible for formulating and promoting modes of religious service and worship in the Anglican Church.

The issue was raised in the most recent issue of the Church’s legislative body, called the General Synod. are in assemblies of this structure that the members of the institution consider and approve legislation, validate annual budgets for Church expenses and discuss topics of national and international relevance.

Any permanent alteration or rewriting of scripture with gendered language should be debated at future synod meetings.

At organ meeting that started on monday (6.feb.2023) and will last until friday (9.feb), the Anglican Church debates homoaffective marriage.

Reverend Joanna Stobart asked the General Synod if there were measures to “developing a more inclusive language” in the liturgies of the Church. In addition, the religious leader also asked the participants “to provide more options for those who wish to use authorized liturgy and speak of God non-sexually, particularly in authorized absolutions, where many of the prayers offered for use refer to God using masculine pronouns”.

Vice President of the Liturgical Commission, Michael IpgraveBishop of Lichfield, responded that the Church has “explored the use of gendered language in relation to God for several years, in collaboration with the Commission on Faith and Order,” ssegment responsible for guiding matters of theology.

“After some dialogue between the two commissions in this area, a new joint project on gender language will begin this spring”said Ipgrave.

“Christians have recognized since ancient times that God is neither male nor female, but the variety of ways of addressing and describing God found in scripture has not always been reflected in our worship.”said a spokesman for the Anglican Church.

Despite the comments, the spokesperson reported that “there are absolutely no plans to abolish or substantially revise the currently authorized liturgies”. Still according to him, none of these possible changes could be made without a “extensive legislation”.

It was not detailed how this replacement would be carried out.

Unlike the Catholic Church, which centralizes institutional guidelines in the Vatican, Anglican churches have autonomy to make decisions in each country where they are established.

On January 18, the charity announced that same-sex marriages would not be allowed in churches. Blessings to civil unions, however, would be allowed. The debate on the issue lasted for 5 years. It was the 1st time that the Anglican Church of England took a position on the subject.