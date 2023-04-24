More than 1,300 Anglican Church leaders in Kigali, where the Global Conference on the Anglican Future (GAFCON) was held last week, rejected a motion passed by its General Synod that allows “blessing” married or united same-sex couples in civil ceremonies .

“Sadly, with a broken heart, we must say that unless the Archbishop of Canterbury repents (passing this motion), we can no longer recognize him as the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church,” the second primate said the day before. and Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America, Foley Thomas Beach.

“He must change his mind and repent,” added Beach, whose words were echoed by leaders from 53 countries gathered in the Rwandan capital.

Many also voiced their disapproval of the decision to appoint the Reverend David Monteith, who confessed to having a same-sex partner, as Dean of Canterbury.

For example, the Anglican Archbishop of Rwanda, Laurent Mbanda, said he was “very saddened” by support for same-sex marriage by some sections of the Church of England, a sentiment he said he shared with many religious leaders.

The controversy began in February, when the Church of England’s General Synod passed a motion allowing its priests to “bless” same-sex couples, but not officiate at their marriage, after years of disagreement.

“It has been a long road to get to this point,” said the Archbishop of Canterbury and primate of Anglicanism, Justin Welby, at the time, recognizing that the measure will be insufficient for some and too much for others in this communion.

Synod members also approved “regretting and repenting” for the Church’s failure to welcome LGBTQIA+ people and “for the evil that these people have experienced and experience in churches”.